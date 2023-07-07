Who is the Top Investor In Phunware Inc. (PHUN)?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is -35.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.24% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -9.04% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -44.32% off its SMA200. PHUN registered -54.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.62.

The stock witnessed a -16.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.27%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $50.00M and $19.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.20% and -74.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.50%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.17M, and float is at 95.55M with Short Float at 5.01%.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Costello Ryan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Costello Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.92 per share for a total of $18404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that KNITOWSKI ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 259,722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $0.92 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the PHUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, KNITOWSKI ALAN S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 115,170 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,138,452 shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN).