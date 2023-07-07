Who is the Top Investor In Portland General Electric Company (POR)?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is -4.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.58 and a high of $56.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.78% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.93, the stock is -2.33% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.99% off its SMA200. POR registered -1.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.53.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has around 2873 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.20 and Fwd P/E is 15.39. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.87% and -16.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Portland General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.84M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Portland General Electric Company (POR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kochavatr John Teeruk, the company’s Vice President, CIO. SEC filings show that Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $51.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15489.0 shares.

Portland General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Sims Brett Michael (Vice President) sold a total of 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $47.00 per share for $96350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10978.0 shares of the POR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kochavatr John Teeruk (Vice President, CIO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $53.72 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 14,112 shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR).

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -8.77% down over the past 12 months and IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is -1.05% lower over the same period. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -4.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.