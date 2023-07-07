Who is the Top Investor In Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG)?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) is 28.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.58 and a high of $37.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDIG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -208.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.17, the stock is 40.24% and -2.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -11.38% off its SMA200. SDIG registered -65.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is 56.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.28% over the week and 13.74% over the month.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has around 168 employees, a market worth around $34.00M and $94.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.35% and -83.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.60%).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -516.40% this year

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.38M, and float is at 4.24M with Short Float at 4.27%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Matthew J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Matthew J. sold 2,589 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.11 per share for a total of $13217.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.85 million shares.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Shaffer Richard J. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 473 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $5.13 per share for $2427.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SDIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Beard Gregory A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 3,986,507 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) that is 140.27% higher over the past 12 months. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is 53.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.