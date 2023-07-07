Who is the Top Investor In Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is -0.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.17 and a high of $101.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $77.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.1% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 1.54% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.80, the stock is -2.33% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -7.72% off its SMA200. WIX registered 6.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.04.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.05%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4590 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is -14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -24.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.40%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.30% this year

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.41M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 8.04%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 6.05% up over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 29.50% higher over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -33.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.