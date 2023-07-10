Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) – The 8.09% Upside Potential Remains

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 35.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.34 and a high of $129.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $120.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.22% off the consensus price target high of $190.32 offered by 52 analysts, but current levels are -19.48% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.48, the stock is -1.79% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.68 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 17.00% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered 4.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.63.

The stock witnessed a -6.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.37%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 190711 employees, a market worth around $1529.85B and $284.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.98 and Fwd P/E is 19.05. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.36% and -7.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 52 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 38 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.82B, and float is at 5.92B with Short Float at 0.90%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR sold 16,083 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $120.31 per share for a total of $1.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that ARNOLD FRANCES (Director) sold a total of 240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $120.02 per share for $28805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13040.0 shares of the GOOGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, MATHER ANN (Director) disposed off 380 shares at an average price of $121.42 for $46140.0. The insider now directly holds 4,700 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.67% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is 13.51% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 71.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.