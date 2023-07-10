Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is 11.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $32.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $31.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.19% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.62, the stock is 0.71% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 10.03% off its SMA200. COLD registered 2.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.94.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.93%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 15174 employees, a market worth around $8.59B and $2.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 98.81. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.14% and -3.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.23M, and float is at 268.89M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyder James C JR,the company’sEVP & Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36812.0 shares.