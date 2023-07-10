AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 15.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.14 and a high of $193.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $192.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $191.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.39% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.69% lower than the price target low of $174.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.86, the stock is 3.16% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 17.57% off its SMA200. ABC registered 36.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a 9.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.04%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $38.87B and $247.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.52 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.23% and -1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.32M, and float is at 162.29M with Short Float at 2.27%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clark Gina,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Clark Gina sold 27,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $186.84 per share for a total of $5.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26733.0 shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 275,984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $181.17 per share for $50.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33.09 million shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 10,499 shares at an average price of $178.44 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 257,967 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.51% up over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -10.42% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.