AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -35.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.48, the stock is -0.45% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -57.38% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -35.20% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.43.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.41%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $204.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.11. Distance from 52-week low is 6.23% and -99.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 23.32M with Short Float at 10.54%.