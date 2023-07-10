Analysts suggest Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) could spike 98.1% in a year

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -32.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -29.29% and -20.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.5 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -56.13% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -95.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -34.34%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.99.

The stock witnessed a -45.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.14%, and is -7.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 13.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 31.76% and -97.52% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 23.89%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chen Xuefeng,the company’sGlobal Chief Exec. Officer. SEC filings show that Chen Xuefeng bought 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 shares.