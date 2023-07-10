Analysts suggest Snap Inc. (SNAP) could spike 16.57% in a year

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is 30.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $16.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -94.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.68, the stock is 6.84% and 16.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.7 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock 14.66% off its SMA200. SNAP registered -18.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.32.

The stock witnessed a 11.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.42%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 5288 employees, a market worth around $19.16B and $4.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.18. Profit margin for the company is -30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.35% and -29.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Hold”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 31 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.00% this year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.58B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 5.17%.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Sullivan Michael J.,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $11.87 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Hunter Jerry James (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 48,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $10.65 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.08 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Hunter Jerry James (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 75,534 shares at an average price of $10.52 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 4,542,968 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.42% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 26.67% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 4.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.