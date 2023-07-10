Are we looking at the next big move in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)?

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is -11.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENLC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.88% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.90, the stock is 5.36% and 10.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -1.08% off its SMA200. ENLC registered 32.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.36.

The stock witnessed a 5.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has around 1132 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $9.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.77% and -19.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.90M, and float is at 244.71M with Short Float at 5.59%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lamb Benjamin D,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Lamb Benjamin D sold 210,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $2.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Lamb Benjamin D (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $11.75 per share for $2.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the ENLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Vann Kyle D (Director) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $12.16 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 171,631 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC).

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading 22.24% up over the past 12 months and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) that is 53.27% higher over the same period. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is 36.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.