Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Is Down -92.91% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) is -92.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -5.08% and -28.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -92.43% off its SMA200. ASTI registered -97.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.63.

The stock witnessed a 5.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.00%, and is -15.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 10.33% over the month.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $5.62M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.68% and -99.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.20%).

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.57M, and float is at 17.43M with Short Float at 3.04%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.