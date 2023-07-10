AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is -13.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.15, the stock is -26.67% and -22.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. ASTS registered -33.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.34.

The stock witnessed a -28.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -11.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $914.20M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.90% and -70.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.80%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.84M, and float is at 57.86M with Short Float at 29.05%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cisneros Adriana,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39764.0 shares.