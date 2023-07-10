Celanese Corporation (CE) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.04% Upside

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is 14.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $128.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CE stock was last observed hovering at around $112.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.78% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.04% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.09% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.94, the stock is 2.95% and 7.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 9.28% off its SMA200. CE registered 3.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.22.

The stock witnessed a 1.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.47%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has around 13263 employees, a market worth around $12.20B and $9.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.87% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Celanese Corporation (CE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celanese Corporation (CE) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celanese Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.10% this year.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.63M, and float is at 108.11M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Celanese Corporation (CE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelly Thomas Francis,the company’sSVP, EM. SEC filings show that Kelly Thomas Francis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $107.29 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47165.0 shares.

Celanese Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Murray Mark Christopher (SVP – Acetyls) bought a total of 1,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $101.69 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11597.0 shares of the CE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Murray Mark Christopher (SVP – Acetyls) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $117.15 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 10,589 shares of Celanese Corporation (CE).

Celanese Corporation (CE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -34.09% down over the past 12 months.