Check out this: TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) could be on the verge of a big rally

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) is 5.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $5.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 20.51% and 26.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock 6.50% off its SMA200. TTI registered -1.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.72.

The stock witnessed a 26.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.61%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $452.89M and $569.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.62% and -27.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TETRA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.70% this year.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.94M, and float is at 115.78M with Short Float at 1.65%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNiven Roy,the company’sSr. Vice President. SEC filings show that McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $3.49 per share for a total of $26169.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17500.0 shares.

TETRA Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Murphy Brady M (President & CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $3.41 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.72 million shares of the TTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, BATES THOMAS R JR (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $3.42 for $51300.0. The insider now directly holds 454,260 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI).

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading 63.00% up over the past 12 months and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is 188.36% higher over the same period. RPC Inc. (RES) is 33.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.