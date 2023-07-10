Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -11.48% Change This Year

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.13 and a high of $103.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $81.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $105.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.95% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.18% lower than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.15, the stock is 0.74% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.45% off its SMA200. CHK registered 17.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.59.

The stock witnessed a 3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $10.88B and $13.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.59. Profit margin for the company is 50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.83% and -20.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.40%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.74M, and float is at 127.54M with Short Float at 7.26%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times.