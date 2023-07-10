Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -7.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $99.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $88.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -7.16% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.94, the stock is 1.78% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. EMR registered 11.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.46.

The stock witnessed a 7.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.04%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 85500 employees, a market worth around $50.43B and $17.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.81 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.84% and -10.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 570.90M, and float is at 565.69M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Flavin Lisa,the company’sSenior VP & CCO. SEC filings show that Flavin Lisa sold 48,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $89.65 per share for a total of $4.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51748.0 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca (CEO and President) sold a total of 4,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $95.86 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99591.0 shares of the EMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, DELLAQUILA FRANK J (Senior Exec. VP and CFO) disposed off 83,073 shares at an average price of $91.07 for $7.57 million. The insider now directly holds 271,785 shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 17.35% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is 125.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.