Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) – The 53.0% Upside Potential Remains

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) is -42.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $51.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRRR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.61% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is 141.83% and 148.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 159.76 million and changing 124.88% at the moment leaves the stock -31.24% off its SMA200. GRRR registered -53.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.95.

The stock witnessed a 136.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.67%, and is 121.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.16% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has around 244 employees, a market worth around $141.28M and $22.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 184.85% and -90.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-165.90%).

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -943.60% this year.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.36M, and float is at 46.99M with Short Float at 0.51%.