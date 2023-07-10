Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) down -33.64% since start of the year

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) is -33.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $15.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOSS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.44, the stock is 12.22% and 11.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 12.50% at the moment leaves the stock -65.85% off its SMA200. GOSS registered -82.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.02%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.78.

The stock witnessed a 15.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.00%, and is 19.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 58.19% and -90.52% from its 52-week high.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.87M, and float is at 89.93M with Short Float at 18.07%.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aranda Richard,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Aranda Richard sold 1,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $1.29 per share for a total of $2340.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Gossamer Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Giraudo Bryan (COO/CFO) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $1.02 per share for $56094.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the GOSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Hasnain Faheem (President & CEO) acquired 440,500 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 4,495,897 shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS).

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 17.04% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -11.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.