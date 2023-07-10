Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) is 36.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.67 and a high of $62.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GH stock was last observed hovering at around $36.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.25% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -23.97% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.19, the stock is 3.32% and 21.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.27% off its SMA200. GH registered -20.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.70.

The stock witnessed a 13.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.58%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has around 1793 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $482.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 79.92% and -40.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.00%).

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardant Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.66M, and float is at 97.63M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Guardant Health Inc. (GH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joyce Meghan V.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Joyce Meghan V. sold 2,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $37.55 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4224.0 shares.

Guardant Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Kalia Kumud (Chief Information Officer) bought a total of 2,981 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $32.71 per share for $97498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5193.0 shares of the GH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Eltoukhy Helmy (Co-Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,600 shares at an average price of $26.15 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc. (GH).