Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is -41.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -2.28% and -11.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -38.89% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -66.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.04%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $62.00M and $24.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.54% and -73.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.70% this year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.27M, and float is at 156.45M with Short Float at 11.97%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRETT DIANE R,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that GARRETT DIANE R sold 67,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $23129.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.13 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that RIDEOUT STANTON K (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 45,621 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $0.34 per share for $15602.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, RIDEOUT STANTON K (Executive Vice President & CFO) disposed off 2,100 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $716.0. The insider now directly holds 1,144,798 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).