Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is -20.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMPP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $2.87, the stock is -22.62% and -15.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock -29.73% off its SMA200. IMPP registered -53.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.27.

The stock witnessed a -25.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.38%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 0.55. Profit margin for the company is 41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.98% and -67.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.05M, and float is at 12.62M with Short Float at 10.12%.