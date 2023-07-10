IMUX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Now

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is 83.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $11.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 48.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.57, the stock is 37.19% and 44.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 19.05% off its SMA200. IMUX registered -33.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.89%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.21.

The stock witnessed a 49.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.81%, and is 11.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.68% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.53% and -78.15% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.66M, and float is at 31.08M with Short Float at 6.53%.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Whaley Glenn,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Whaley Glenn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $8750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25510.0 shares.

Immunic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Neermann Joerg (Director) bought a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.26 per share for $59032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the IMUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Neermann Joerg (Director) acquired 35,000 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $43610.0. The insider now directly holds 53,000 shares of Immunic Inc. (IMUX).