Is Teradyne Inc. (TER) a good stock to buy now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 21.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $112.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $107.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -32.93% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.34, the stock is -1.82% and 5.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 11.51% off its SMA200. TER registered 20.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.05%, and is -2.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $16.60B and $3.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.98 and Fwd P/E is 22.76. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.82% and -5.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.30%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.90M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Brad,the company’sPresident, LitePoint Corp. SEC filings show that Robbins Brad sold 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $108.72 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51467.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $108.72 per share for $81540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18517.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $75000.0. The insider now directly holds 19,267 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is 17.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.