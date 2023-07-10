Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) – The -19.25% Downside Potential Remains

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is 184.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -90.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.54, the stock is 21.52% and 56.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.68 million and changing 3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 105.73% off its SMA200. JOBY registered 89.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 175.72%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.22.

The stock witnessed a 50.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.47%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 202.86% and -20.37% from its 52-week high.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 605.18M, and float is at 407.28M with Short Float at 11.06%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papadopoulos Didier,the company’sHead of Aircraft OEM. SEC filings show that Papadopoulos Didier sold 57,873 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $10.44 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) sold a total of 1,153,394 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $10.68 per share for $12.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58.36 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Simi Bonny W () disposed off 77,856 shares at an average price of $11.26 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 113,246 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).