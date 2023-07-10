Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -5.97% Change This Year

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is -5.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.22 and a high of $22.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LBTYA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.1% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.80, the stock is 5.24% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock -4.43% off its SMA200. LBTYA registered -15.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.01.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.41%, and is 5.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $8.02B and $7.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -20.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Global plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.39M, and float is at 419.33M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRACKEN CHARLES H R,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $17.41 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52013.0 shares.

Liberty Global plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that COLE ANDREW (Director) bought a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $18.41 per share for $11966.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60087.0 shares of the LBTYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, HALL BRYAN H (EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.04 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 120,497 shares of Liberty Global plc (LBTYA).

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) that is trading -21.14% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) that is -4.51% lower over the same period. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -59.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.