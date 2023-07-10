LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is -2.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.79 and a high of $11.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LXP stock was last observed hovering at around $9.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.72, the stock is -2.70% and -2.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. LXP registered -8.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a -8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.31%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $2.86B and $326.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.31 and Fwd P/E is 972.00. Profit margin for the company is 33.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -18.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LXP Industrial Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.90% this year.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.08M, and float is at 269.92M with Short Float at 2.29%.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times.

LXP Industrial Trust (LXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) that is trading -4.26% down over the past 12 months and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) that is -10.14% lower over the same period. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is -7.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.