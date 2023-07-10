Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.3% Upside

Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE: MHK) is 0.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.01 and a high of $137.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MHK stock was last observed hovering at around $99.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.29% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.3% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.61% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.18, the stock is 2.94% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 1.88% off its SMA200. MHK registered -15.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.22%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) has around 40900 employees, a market worth around $6.36B and $11.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.92. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.58% and -24.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mohawk Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.40% this year.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.58M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 2.58%.

Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HELEN SUZANNE L,the company’sPossible Member of Group. SEC filings show that HELEN SUZANNE L sold 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $103.23 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13453.0 shares.

Mohawk Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Patton Rodney David (VP BUSINESS STRATEGY) sold a total of 1,261 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $107.15 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12109.0 shares of the MHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, HELEN SUZANNE L (Possible Member of Group) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $116.40 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 14,353 shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK).