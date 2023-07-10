NetApp Inc. (NTAP) – The 0.97% Upside Potential Remains

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) is 26.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.08 and a high of $79.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTAP stock was last observed hovering at around $75.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -27.08% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.25, the stock is 3.45% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 15.20% off its SMA200. NTAP registered 20.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.40%, and is 0.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.70% over the month.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $16.09B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.17 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.28% and -3.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.60%).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetApp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 211.56M with Short Float at 3.73%.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at NetApp Inc. (NTAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Callahan Elizabeth M,the company’sEVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that O’Callahan Elizabeth M sold 872 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $64162.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13953.0 shares.

NetApp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Kurian George (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the NTAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Kurian George (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,250 shares at an average price of $64.50 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 147,064 shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP).

NetApp Inc. (NTAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cloudflare Inc. (NET) that is trading 23.85% up over the past 12 months and Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) that is 60.19% higher over the same period. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is -13.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.