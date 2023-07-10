Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -71.37% Change This Year

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) is -71.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NINE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.16, the stock is 19.16% and 20.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 15.88% at the moment leaves the stock -41.05% off its SMA200. NINE registered 89.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.83.

The stock witnessed a 22.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.89%, and is 13.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has around 1212 employees, a market worth around $124.59M and $639.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.98. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.93% and -75.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nine Energy Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.30M, and float is at 17.92M with Short Float at 17.06%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Willis Darryl Keith,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Willis Darryl Keith bought 3,355 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $2.98 per share for a total of $9998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25332.0 shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Fox Ann Gsold a total of 15,485 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $3.48 per share for $53888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the NINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Crombie David () disposed off 10,827 shares at an average price of $3.48 for $37678.0. The insider now directly holds 252,925 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).