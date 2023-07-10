Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 86.33% Upside

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is -78.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $4.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 83.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -7.57% and -15.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -62.35% off its SMA200. NUTX registered -86.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.23.

The stock witnessed a -11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.68%, and is -9.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.55% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $257.70M and $196.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.89% and -90.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-122.70%).

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.70% this year.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 650.92M, and float is at 333.52M with Short Float at 3.73%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bates Jon Christian,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bates Jon Christian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.42 per share for a total of $8346.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89505.0 shares.

Nutex Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Creem Mitchell (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $0.43 per share for $21415.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81746.0 shares of the NUTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Montgomery Pamela W. (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $5141.0. The insider now directly holds 28,502 shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX).