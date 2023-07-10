Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) – The 29.27% Upside Potential Remains

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -14.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $31.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.4% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -41.47% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is 6.39% and 17.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.17 million and changing 6.63% at the moment leaves the stock -21.95% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -39.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.61%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 3353 employees, a market worth around $5.98B and $770.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.57% and -66.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plug Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 589.21M, and float is at 523.56M with Short Float at 22.06%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 20.92% up over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is 1.88% higher over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -37.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.