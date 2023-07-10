SES AI Corporation (SES) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) is -9.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $6.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SES stock was last observed hovering at around $2.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 31.25% and 56.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 15.79% at the moment leaves the stock -15.49% off its SMA200. SES registered -30.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.07%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.38.

The stock witnessed a 35.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.52%, and is 18.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.22% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.04% and -55.45% from its 52-week high.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SES AI Corporation (SES) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SES AI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.42M, and float is at 212.90M with Short Float at 1.57%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at SES AI Corporation (SES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nealis Jing,the company’sCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Nealis Jing sold 10,763 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $20948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

SES AI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Gan Hong (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.91 per share for $95250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Nealis Jing (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 10,530 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $15468.0. The insider now directly holds 1,586,664 shares of SES AI Corporation (SES).