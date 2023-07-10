Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is 18.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.16 and a high of $123.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWKS stock was last observed hovering at around $108.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -16.49% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.34, the stock is 0.93% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 6.61% off its SMA200. SWKS registered 13.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.09.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.68%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has around 11150 employees, a market worth around $17.30B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.70. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.25% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.10M, and float is at 158.33M with Short Float at 1.81%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kasnavi Reza,the company’sSVP, Tech. & Manufacturing. SEC filings show that Kasnavi Reza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $120.03 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16994.0 shares.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Durham Karilee A (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 2,716 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $110.00 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13428.0 shares of the SWKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, TERRY ROBERT JOHN (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $100.60 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 11,187 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS).

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 75.45% up over the past 12 months and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) that is -8.75% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 28.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.