Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Track to Reach $4.50 in a Year

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is 27.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -32.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is -1.80% and 9.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 5.59% at the moment leaves the stock -2.68% off its SMA200. SFIX registered -23.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.84.

The stock witnessed a 7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.35%, and is 6.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 7920 employees, a market worth around $427.81M and $1.74B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.95% and -55.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.70%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -799.10% this year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.44M, and float is at 80.78M with Short Float at 16.91%.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barkema Sarah,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Barkema Sarah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $49963.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65903.0 shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that O’Connor Casey (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $5.14 per share for $61674.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SFIX stock.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 13.51% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 0.22% higher over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 42.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.