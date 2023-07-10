Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.87% Change This Year

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.46 and a high of $11.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $11.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $14.55 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -11.98% lower than the price target low of $8.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.16, the stock is -3.09% and 2.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 0.29% off its SMA200. SUZ registered 0.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.95%, and is 1.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.99. Distance from 52-week low is 22.79% and -17.40% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 0.13%.