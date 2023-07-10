Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) on Track to Reach $16.63 in a Year

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $15.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $16.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.18% off the consensus price target high of $20.69 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.94% lower than the price target low of $12.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is -2.75% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 1.16% off its SMA200. TAK registered 8.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a -5.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.41%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 0.78% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 49095 employees, a market worth around $49.15B and $27.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.06% and -9.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.14B, and float is at 3.14B with Short Float at 0.27%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.68% down over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 2.52% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -32.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.