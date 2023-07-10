These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) is -79.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $0.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.79% off the consensus price target high of $6.66 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -41.18% lower than the price target low of $0.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is -17.37% and -45.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.45 million and changing 12.05% at the moment leaves the stock -78.21% off its SMA200. CGC registered -82.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a -35.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.06%, and is 8.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.85% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has around 1621 employees, a market worth around $279.23M and $402.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.96% and -90.02% from its 52-week high.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.62M, and float is at 414.66M with Short Float at 8.22%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klein David Eric,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Klein David Eric sold 18,775 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $0.52 per share for a total of $9763.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Hong Judy Eun Joo (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,087 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $0.52 per share for $565.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4013.0 shares of the CGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Stewart Thomas Carlton (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 19,667 shares at an average price of $0.62 for $12194.0. The insider now directly holds 14,245 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC).

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) that is trading -3.28% down over the past 12 months. S&W Seed Company (SANW) is 31.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.