Things appear to be looking up for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is 26.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $202.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $197.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.71% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -24.82% lower than the price target low of $159.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.46, the stock is 1.95% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.89% off its SMA200. ETN registered 55.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.24%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 92000 employees, a market worth around $78.82B and $21.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.96 and Fwd P/E is 21.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.01% and -1.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.50M, and float is at 396.20M with Short Float at 1.38%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yelton Michael,the company’s below. SEC filings show that Yelton Michael sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $197.11 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2096.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that ARNOLD CRAIG ( below.) sold a total of 22,935 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $186.69 per share for $4.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, ARNOLD CRAIG ( below.) disposed off 26,437 shares at an average price of $184.47 for $4.88 million. The insider now directly holds 516,875 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 125.35% up over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is -10.17% lower over the same period.