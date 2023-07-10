Things appear to be looking up for Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is 22.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.86 and a high of $182.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUE stock was last observed hovering at around $160.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $191.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -24.58% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.95, the stock is 4.63% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock 11.50% off its SMA200. NUE registered 52.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.16.

The stock witnessed a 12.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.88%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) has around 31400 employees, a market worth around $40.23B and $39.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.31 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Distance from 52-week low is 57.45% and -11.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.80%).

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nucor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.30% this year.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.61M, and float is at 120.48M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Nucor Corporation (NUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Utermark D. Chad,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $177.13 per share for a total of $8.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Nucor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that QUERY KENNETH REX (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,962 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $177.99 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74138.0 shares of the NUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Hanners Noah C (Executive Vice President) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $176.63 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 12,504 shares of Nucor Corporation (NUE).