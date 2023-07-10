Things appear to be looking up for Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is 40.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.78 and a high of $127.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $115.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $132.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.59% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -38.92% lower than the price target low of $82.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.61, the stock is -2.46% and 7.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 30.02% off its SMA200. ORCL registered 59.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.78%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 164000 employees, a market worth around $313.36B and $49.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.34 and Fwd P/E is 18.21. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.57% and -10.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 1.10%.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Maria,the company’sEVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Maria sold 3,680 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16600.0 shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Smith Maria (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $116.78 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20280.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH (Executive Chairman) disposed off 1,750,000 shares at an average price of $118.79 for $207.88 million. The insider now directly holds 1,145,732,353 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 26.67% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 4.28% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 4.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.