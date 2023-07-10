Home  »  Companies   »  Things appear to be looking up for SMX (Security M...

Things appear to be looking up for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) is -98.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -65.12% and -80.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -97.45% off its SMA200. SMX registered -98.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a -84.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.66%, and is 16.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.04% over the week and 17.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.61% and -99.17% from its 52-week high.



SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.38M, and float is at 31.92M with Short Float at 1.81%.

