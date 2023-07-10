Things appear to be looking up for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) is -98.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $18.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -65.12% and -80.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -97.45% off its SMA200. SMX registered -98.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.45%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a -84.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.66%, and is 16.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.04% over the week and 17.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.61% and -99.17% from its 52-week high.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.38M, and float is at 31.92M with Short Float at 1.81%.