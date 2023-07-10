Things appear to be looking up for Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is -4.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $24.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.6% off the consensus price target high of $23.70 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.68% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.21, the stock is 1.96% and -3.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -7.38% off its SMA200. SONO registered -15.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.13%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has around 1844 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $1.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.68. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -33.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.95M, and float is at 124.59M with Short Float at 12.13%.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Sonos Inc. (SONO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coles Joanna,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Coles Joanna sold 905 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 03 at a price of $16.42 per share for a total of $14860.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21153.0 shares.

Sonos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Coles Joanna (Director) sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $15.00 per share for $13575.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22058.0 shares of the SONO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Bouvat-Merlin Maxime (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 6,060 shares at an average price of $15.41 for $93356.0. The insider now directly holds 29,177 shares of Sonos Inc. (SONO).

Sonos Inc. (SONO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 33.42% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 4.28% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 4.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.