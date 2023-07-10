Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) is -17.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The URG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -8.86% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. URG registered -7.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.87.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.08%, and is -8.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $251.58M and $6.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.39. Distance from 52-week low is 15.63% and -36.78% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 241.89M, and float is at 216.47M with Short Float at 5.40%.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HATTEN STEVEN M.,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that HATTEN STEVEN M. sold 62,409 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $1.03 per share for a total of $64281.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Ur-Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Chang Robby Sai Kit (Director) sold a total of 24,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $1.28 per share for $31367.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63366.0 shares of the URG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Chang Robby Sai Kit (Director) disposed off 175,500 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG).

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) that is trading 19.76% up over the past 12 months and Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) that is 10.56% higher over the same period. Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is 18.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.