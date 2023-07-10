urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) is -30.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $7.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 72.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 45.79% and 27.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 29.25% at the moment leaves the stock -36.13% off its SMA200. UGRO registered -63.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.04.

The stock witnessed a 54.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.20%, and is 61.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.17% over the week and 12.57% over the month.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $16.09M and $62.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.31% and -73.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.90%).

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

urban-gro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.77M, and float is at 7.77M with Short Float at 1.85%.

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILKS LEWIS,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WILKS LEWIS bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $13969.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

urban-gro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Nattrass Bradley John (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 28,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $1.25 per share for $35449.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.9 million shares of the UGRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, WILKS LEWIS (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.60 for $16025.0. The insider now directly holds 106,306 shares of urban-gro Inc. (UGRO).