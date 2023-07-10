Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 5.46% Change This Year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 5.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $8.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -22.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.67, the stock is -16.57% and -10.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.79 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -19.28% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -43.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $259.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.05%, and is -13.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 1166 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.15% and -57.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.90%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.45M, and float is at 223.83M with Short Float at 22.86%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 13 times.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 3.73% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 55.60% higher over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 39.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.