Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is -17.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.03 and a high of $56.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $37.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.85% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.86, the stock is 1.32% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -13.57% off its SMA200. WBS registered -7.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.02%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.43%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.92% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has around 4065 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Distance from 52-week low is 25.23% and -31.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Webster Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.90% this year.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.77M, and float is at 172.15M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massiani Luis,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Massiani Luis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $37.27 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Webster Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Massiani Luis (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $47.35 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the WBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Massiani Luis (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $46.43 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 152,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS).

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) that is trading -46.12% down over the past 12 months and Camden National Corporation (CAC) that is -33.26% lower over the same period. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is -42.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.