What should you know before buying stock in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) is -42.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $13.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.99% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is 5.36% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -9.16% at the moment leaves the stock -43.11% off its SMA200. CCCC registered -62.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.86%, and is 22.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.59% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has around 146 employees, a market worth around $182.01M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -74.54% from its 52-week high.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.03M, and float is at 43.45M with Short Float at 7.69%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koppikar Utpal,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Koppikar Utpal bought 5,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $31735.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5667.0 shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading -2.47% down over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -80.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.