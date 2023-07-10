What should you know before buying stock in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is 9.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $114.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $112.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $126.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.16% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 4.03% higher than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.29, the stock is 1.09% and 3.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 8.43% off its SMA200. ICE registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.71%, and is 0.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 9010 employees, a market worth around $62.70B and $9.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.62 and Fwd P/E is 18.70. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.74% and -1.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.10% this year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.90%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gardiner Warren,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Gardiner Warren sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $110.52 per share for a total of $55260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16025.0 shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Jackson Benjamin (President) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $108.50 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Edmonds Christopher Scott (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 4,223 shares at an average price of $108.14 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 17,179 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -8.41% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -6.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.