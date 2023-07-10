Why Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is -1.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.47 and a high of $164.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $127.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23% off its average median price target of $170.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.04% off the consensus price target high of $207.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 3.36% higher than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.40, the stock is 2.56% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. FANG registered 25.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.26.

The stock witnessed a 1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.38%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 972 employees, a market worth around $23.03B and $9.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -19.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.99M, and float is at 175.17M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stice Travis D.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stice Travis D. sold 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $132.13 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23400.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President & CFO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $132.10 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the FANG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Wesson Daniel N (Exec. VP & COO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $132.51 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 65,802 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 19.05% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 6.15% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 2.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.